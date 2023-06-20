15 Flashback: “Rockin’ John” still rockin’ Saturday nights at WORT-FM

As John Stofflet approaches retirement June 27 after more than 40 years in broadcasting, he’s taking a look back at some of his favorite stories from his 18 years at NBC15. In this story, we look back on “Rockin’ John” McDonald--a man who’s been in front of a microphone at WORT-FM since 1975.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every Saturday night at the same time, Rockin’ John McDonald takes his listeners back in time. His “I Like It Like That” show from 6 to 8 p.m. on WORT-FM features the music radio stations played all of the time when John was young, but rarely play today. John’s been playing those tunes on WORT-FM since 1975.

Rockin' John McDonald has hosted "I Like It Like That" at WORT-FM since 1975 (WMTV)

In this 15 Flashback, we take a look back at what makes what makes Rockin’ John and his program so unique. It’s a show he has now hosted 2,252 times since 1975...all as a volunteer!

He tells me he has no plans on retiring from the show. Rock on, John!

