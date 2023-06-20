Childcare center educates kids, families on Juneteenth’s importance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Madison child development center highlights the importance of Juneteenth. Kids learned more about the holiday through books, music, and art.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago and this is the Learning Gardens Child Development Center’s first celebration. Teacher Cris Castro planned it with a goal of showing kids a taste of unity and representation.

“To show them that history matters and history never goes away its always going to be there,” Castro said.

Although some kids are young, Castro hopes kids will appreciate their differences.

“If we introduce them to great stepping stones of success then the world is theirs and that’s all we want at the end of the day,” Castro said.

Mom of two Lauren Cornelius says she identifies as Indigenous. Being a voice for others is something she takes to heart.

“Especially being someone who is white passing, I can often not be held to the same accountability as I should be,” Cornelius said.

She says today should be a reminder for parents to have tough and loving conversations about history.

“There’s a time not everybody was free here,” Cornelius said. “How do we move forward as a country and keep the sense of inclusivity strong in the next generation?”

Teacher and mom, Tiyanna Robinson says being surrounded by a community of differences helps kids to see each other as people.

“There was one day my daughter came home and said that a child had asked her why her skin was brown,” Robinson said.

Robinson says event like these brings kids closer.

“They are put into situations, where they are meeting other people whether you are white, brown, Black. Whatever color--just being in an environment where there are other people of different nationalities is so important.”

The event also had a silent auction for some of the artwork the students created. All proceeds will go to Freedom Inc.

