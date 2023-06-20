Coast Guard intercepts more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine worth $186 million

The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the...
The U.S. Coast Guard announced it had seized more than 14,000 pounds of cocaine and put the seized goods on display in Miami.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded cocaine in Miami worth an estimated $186 million that was seized in international waters of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that more than 14,000 pounds (6,400 kilograms) of cocaine was intercepted recently in nine separate cases. Twelve suspected drug smugglers were arrested on a variety of charges.

The drugs were brought ashore in Miami on Friday.

Coast Guard helicopters and ships as well as Customs and Border Protection air and sea assets took part in the seizures and arrests.

“This teamwork is imperative to the identification, interception and seizure of vessels engaged in illicit trafficking and a testament to the hard work of these crews,” said Coast Guard Lt. Peter Hutchison.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2

Latest News

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says
Ways to save up for summer fun
Tips to help save for summer fun
Tips to help save for summer fun
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys