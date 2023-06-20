Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office continues search for home invasion suspects

Footage of suspects allegedly involved in a Middleton home invasion on July 17.
Footage of suspects allegedly involved in a Middleton home invasion on July 17.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify suspects involved in a Town of Middleton home invasion that happened Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were driving a stolen 2023 Hyundai Elantra. They allegedly fired several gunshots when fleeing the home.

Officials believe the suspects were involved in several other car break-ins in the same area.

Anyone with information about the home invasion or the suspects should call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Doorbell footage of suspects allegedly involved in a Middleton home invasion on June 17.
Doorbell footage of suspects allegedly involved in a Middleton home invasion on June 17.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)

On Saturday, June 17, police were called around 5:15 a.m. to the 3800 block of Silverbell Road when residents called saying someone was in their garage, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects fled with a purse and a set of keys when the homeowner stopped them from entering the house.

Police said the suspects used a garage door opener they took from the residents’ vehicle, which had been left in their driveway, to get into the garage.

