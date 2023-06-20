Driver pleads guilty in deadly Madison crash involving bicyclist

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie woman accused of killing a bicycle rider while she was driving under the influence last year on Madison’s west side pleaded guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Okima Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to homicide by negligent operation/vehicle and operating with a PAC >=0.15. A sentencing hearing for the first charge will be held on Oct. 13. Jones faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine. She was handed a $150 fine for the second charge.

According to the original MPD reports, officers responded shortly before 4 a.m., on June 7, 2022, to the intersection of Mineral Point Road and S. High Point Road after receiving reports a wreck involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, investigators determined that a vehicle hit a bicyclist.

Twenty-nine-year-old Taylor Dunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Dunn died from injuries sustained because of the wreck.

Jones was arrested that day and booked on the homicide count as well as one for hit-and-run causing death; however, prosecutors declined to pursue that allegation. A judge entered a not guilty plea for Jones later that month.

Family and friends of Dunn gathered earlier this month in Leeson Park in Beloit, his hometown, to celebrate his life and remember him. They each lit up paper lanterns and balloons before releasing them into the sky.

