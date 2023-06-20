Former McFarland president not arrested after child sex charge filed, court records indicate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A former McFarland village president who faces a child sexual assault charge was never booked into the Dane Co. jail nor do court records show he ever has appeared for a bail hearing.

On Monday, June 12, onetime village president Bradley Czebotar was charged with a single count of child sexual assault of a person under 13 years old. The complaint against Czebotar, 74, cites multiple allegations against him. NBC15 News is limiting some of the details in the complaint to protect the victim; however, it indicates the girl is significantly younger than 13 years old and knew Czebotar prior to the alleged encounters.

Currently, state court records reflect a charge has been filed and that he is due in a Dane Co. courtroom for his initial appearance on Thursday, July 13, which would be just over a month from when the complaint was filed.

The state records would include Wisconsin court appearances that follow an arrest, for example, when bail is set. Those entries would also include restrictions that come with bail, such as prohibition from contacting victims identified in the case. As of Tuesday, June 20, no comparable records are attached to Czebotar’s case.

When asked if Czebotar had been taken into custody or faced arrest, Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne initially pointed to the July 13 court date, when asked for clarification Wednesday evening, he wrote in an email the next day, “the decision to arrest an individual is up to law enforcement. You should direct that inquiry to the agencies in which the violations occurred.”

At nearly the same time as the reply to Ozanne’s office on Wednesday, the McFarland Police Dept. was contacted and responded that the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office led the investigation.

During a phone interview, Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett explained the result of the Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in a referral to the district attorney’s office, which would determine whether charges should be filed and how to proceed. Barrett added once the case has been handed over, subsequent decisions lie with the prosecutor’s office.

Barrett did not say why his investigators opted to refer charges when their investigation was completed as opposed making an arrest. He did point out that such arrests start a clock for the district attorney’s office, creating a deadline for how soon prosecutors must charge a suspect.

In a response to the allegations against Czebotar, the village of McFarland noted that the accusations happened when he was a private citizen. The statement indicated Czebotar’s term as president ended in April 2021 and he has not served in any official capacity since then.

