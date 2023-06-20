Janesville police chief to retire this fall

Chief David Moore served with JPD for 47 years.
Chief David Moore prepares to serve as interim city manager in September 2022.
Chief David Moore prepares to serve as interim city manager in September 2022.(WMTV-TV/Marcus Aarsvold)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department will soon have a new leader. Chief David Moore revealed Tuesday that he plans to step down this fall after nearly a half-century of serving and protecting the city.

Acknowledging there will always be more work or another project, Moore explained that after 15 years as the JPD chief, “now is the right time to retire.”

“Our City has collectively worked together to achieve a historically low crime rate. The pandemic has subsided, and in our post-Minneapolis world, social unrest has also diminished,” he wrote in a statement.

Moore plans to step aside on September 22; however, he assured Janesville the department will be left in good hands. He noted several of his deputy chiefs are ready to take his job, and there are lieutenants ready to take theirs, and down the line to officers prepared to move into a sergeant’s role.

“I work with officers and staff who hold great respect for our citizens, believe in problem-solving principles, possess an entrepreneurial work perspective, and have empathy for others,” Moore continued.

The soon-to-be retired chief closed by thanking the people of Janesville for their trust and support over the 47 years he was a member of its police force.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Search for missing Reedsburg boy enters Day 2
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect

Latest News

Milwaukee man arrested after shooting man and dog that attacked his dog, police say
UW System President Jay Rothman said he may have to close campuses and raise tuition if budget...
University of Wisconsin System president warns of campus closures, tuition hikes if GOP cuts budget
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to...
Wisconsin governor signs bipartisan bill designed to prevent Milwaukee bankruptcy
Emergency crews at Lambeau Field, June 15, 2023.
Worker hurt at Lambeau Field died from injuries, construction company says