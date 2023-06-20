Janesville police chief to retire this fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Janesville Police Department will soon have a new leader. Chief David Moore revealed Tuesday that he plans to step down this fall after nearly a half-century of serving and protecting the city.

Acknowledging there will always be more work or another project, Moore explained that after 15 years as the JPD chief, “now is the right time to retire.”

“Our City has collectively worked together to achieve a historically low crime rate. The pandemic has subsided, and in our post-Minneapolis world, social unrest has also diminished,” he wrote in a statement.

Moore plans to step aside on September 22; however, he assured Janesville the department will be left in good hands. He noted several of his deputy chiefs are ready to take his job, and there are lieutenants ready to take theirs, and down the line to officers prepared to move into a sergeant’s role.

“I work with officers and staff who hold great respect for our citizens, believe in problem-solving principles, possess an entrepreneurial work perspective, and have empathy for others,” Moore continued.

The soon-to-be retired chief closed by thanking the people of Janesville for their trust and support over the 47 years he was a member of its police force.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.