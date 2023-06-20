New Madison clinic to provide treatment services to patients facing addiction

drug issue generic
drug issue generic(CANVA)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new clinic in Madison is aiming to provide evidence-based treatment for people facing opioid addiction.

Community Medical Services (CMS) will help patients facing addiction with medication-assisted treatment as well as counseling and medical testing, among other services. The clinic will specialize in treating opioid addiction, prescription drug addiction, fentanyl addiction and heroin addiction.

According to Jaime Vareka, CMS Senior Clinic Manager, there were 139 opioid-related deaths reported in Dane County in 2021.

“With numbers trending this way, we know there’s a great need for our services right here in Madison and we’re confident that our presence in this community will make a significant impact to the lives of many local residents,” Vareka said.

The new CMS clinic is open for walk-in appointments every day of the week from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. The clinic is located at 4082 E. Broadway in Madison. More information about the CMS clinic can be found on their online.

