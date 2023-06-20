New Madison hotel one step closer to completion

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A new Madison hotel is one step closer to welcoming guests. The crew working to raise the forthcoming Moxy Madison took a moment this week to sign off on their work, literally.

To mark the end of stage one of construction, they signed the final beam that makes up the skeleton of the new structure, which is slated to open early next year. The Moxy Madison, which is situated along the E. Washington corridor, is part of the Marriott hotel chain.

NCG Hospitality will run the facility. Its Chief Development Officer Andy Inman described the Moxy look as perfect for Madison.

“The Moxy Madison is designed for fun-seekers complete with many Instagramable moments for visitors and locals,” he said. “Now that we have topped-off, the buzz around the Moxy is very real and we cannot wait to open our doors in a few short months.”

NCG pointed out that the hotel will also feature multiple bars and restaurants as it aims to serve Madison residents as well as out-of-town guests.

