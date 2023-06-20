Shake Rag Alley summer youth programs underway

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (WMTV) - Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts is upping the ante for artful outlets this summer.

For summer 2023, Shake Rag Alley is offering youth program classes Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays through August for expanded age ranges, with five-day summer camps.

Classes include a wide array of arts and crafts from soap carving to felted bowl letterboxing. In addition to classes for K-2 and Grades 3-6, teens and young adults can explore classes with Mineral Point artists in abstract painting.

Classes and camps run either 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will be focused on a fun and educational craft, with time for exploring and a simple snack according to the nonprofit school of arts and crafts.

Upcoming Events, Workshops & Programs

Craft Camp: The Biodiversity of Bugs, June 26 through June 30. Campers will make their own comics to learn about their bugs in the ecosystem, and also make a community project for the July 4th parade.

Free Arts Camp: Making Your Mark is July 24 through July 28, and offers the opportunity to investigate the natural world for inspiration.

Performing Arts Camp, August 14 through August 18, invites participants to make their voice heard at the Alley Stage. From creative writing to performance, work with a creative mentor to share your story.

A nonproﬁt school of arts and crafts founded in 2004 by local artists and community members, Shake Rag Alley’s 2.5-acre campus located at 18 Shake Rag St. in Mineral Point (population 2,500) is a national destination for participants of adult workshops, a robust summer youth program and a host of annual special events.

The mission of Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts is to provide educational experiences in the arts for adults and children while also preserving the institutes historic buildings and campus.

