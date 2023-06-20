Summer Heat As Summer Begins

Low Humidity Remains This Week
Summer Starts
Summer Starts(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT
  • Near 90 Degrees
  • Poor Air Quality
  • Weekend Storm Chances
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More of the same moving forward and that spells some nice summer conditions for the area. Through the end of the week sunshine and highs on either side of 90 degrees can be expected. Nights will be comfortable and while humidity will come of a little bit, it will be well within tolerable levels for this time of year. Of course, we desperately need the rain, and it looks like there will be a chance of the weekend. Right now, the more organized activity looks to be Sunday with perhaps some lingering showers into early next week. We will get an update on the drought monitor Thursday.

What’s Coming Up...

Clear skies tonight with lows around 60. A light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny Wednesday with some hazy conditions at times. Highs into the upper 80s with a light easterly wind. Mainly clear Wednesday night with lows in the lower 60s. Mainly sunny again Thursday with highs back to the upper 80s. Mostly clear Thursday night with lows around 60 degrees. Mostly sunny Friday with a few more puffy afternoon clouds. Highs back to the upper 80s.

Looking Ahead...

The weekend will be a bit more unsettled with a pop-up shower Saturday and highs around 90 degrees. A better chance of scattered storms on Sunday with highs back to the upper 80s. A lingering shower into Monday with cooler highs into the upper 70s. Mainly dry conditions for the remainder of next week.

