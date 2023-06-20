Temperatures continue to rise

Rain returns for the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Sunshine continues
  • Highs in mid/upper 80s
  • Rain chances on Sunday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure is drifting off to the east of here today. It will continue to bring sunshine and very warm temperatures to the region.

What’s Coming Up...

Highs will be reaching the middle and upper 80s today and tomorrow. Average highs are in the middle 70s for this time of the year.

Sunshine is expected to continue through much of the week as the weather pattern will be stagnating. There is a cold front looming to the west but it is not expected to arrive until later in the weekend. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s early next week.

Looking Ahead...

Overall, the weekend forecast is looking pretty good. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine, but very warm temperatures can be expected with highs near 90 degrees. On Sunday, that cold front will be approaching and a few scattered showers/t-storms will be possible. Briefly, cooler temperatures will move in for the early part of next week.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 86. Wind: E 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 61. Wind: E 5-10.

Wednesday: Sunny and warm. High: 87.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87.

