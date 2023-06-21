95 ‘at risk’ teens struggling in high school graduate from Challenge Academy

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - High school students from across Wisconsin struggling to make it through high school graduated Wednesday with their diplomas and a new outlook on life.

Ninety-five teens considered ‘at risk’ and worried about finishing high school on time graduated from Wisconsin Challenge Academy. Organizers refer to the 5 1/2 month programs as a ‘reset button’ for those students who want a fresh start.

Jeremias Richie almost failed his freshman and sophomore years of high school before enrolling in Wisconsin Challenge Academy.

“They really teach you how to structure yourself. They teach you how to build yourself and how to move forward, how to take every opportunity you have and see it as a success,” Richie said. “I’m gonna use the skills they taught me in how to keep a structured lifestyle, keep my time management well and also just keep my citizenship up to standard so that way I can prosper and be successful in this world.”

The program is held at Fort McCoy, where staff work to help youth reclaim their lives through character building.

Logan Kastelic said she rarely put effort into her work at school, but the program has helped to build her discipline and change those habits.

“The whole program is you earn everything you get, but everything you earn you can also get taken away,” she said. “For me it’s a new start to my life because it’s a new chapter so I’m very, very excited.”

Director of the academy Joni Mathews said the program helps students graduate high school and even obtain some college credits, but she said the scope reaches far beyond academics.

“Whatever goal that they want to achieve, we help them get towards that goal. We help them with the paperwork, we help them with tuition assistance all of things that are required if they want to go to college or wanted to go into the military.”

A graduation ceremony was held Wednesday at Baraboo High School for the 95 students. Graduates are pursuing various opportunities, including military positions, full-time jobs and college programs.

