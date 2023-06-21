Area agencies responding to Verona structure fire

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Verona and Fitchburg first responders are battling a structure fire in Verona, according to Dane County Dispatch.

Just after 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, authorities were dispatched to 202 Legion St. in Verona.

Verona Fire Department, Fitchrona EMS and Verona Police Department are at the scene, which is still active.

Dane County Dispatch could not confirm if there are injuries.

