“Artrageous” Wednesdays return for summer season in Janesville

Rock County Historical Society's "Artrageous" Wednesdays return for the season June 21.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -Rock County Historical Society’s “Artrageous” Wednesdays return this June for another summer season.

Six Wednesday’s through August this starting June 21, there will be live music, local artists, food, drink and children’s activities on the Rock County Historical Society campus.

The weekly events are completely free to the public and held both outdoors on the RCHS grounds as well as in the Tallman Carriage House located at 450 N. Jackson Street.

Just how Artrageous are Wednesday’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. you may be wondering? RCHS Executive Director Timothy Maahs joins The Morning Show Wednesday to fill us in.

2023 lineup

June 21: Jeremiah Fox & The Odd Company

June 28: Joymaker

July 12: The John Nelson Band

July 19: Lunch Money

July 26: Gas Can Alley

Aug. 2: Banana Wind

