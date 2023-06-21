Downtown Madison construction work to close lanes for next three nights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers traveling through downtown Madison should beware of overnight lane closures throughout the rest of this week.

Lanes near the intersection of South Blair Street, East Wilson Street, Williamson Street and John Nolen Drive will be closed from Wednesday to Saturday, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The city notes that right turns will be allowed at the intersection, and the left turn from Williamson Street to John Nolen Drive will be open. The Metro Transit system will not be impacted.

The closures allow workers to complete the concrete joint sealing, according to the city of Madison.

