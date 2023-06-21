Dozens gather for Friesland Pie Social

FRIESLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer on Tuesdays in Friesland means one thing- Pie Socials.

People gather weekly for Friesland Band concerts, pie and ice cream. Different organizations host each week.

This week’s pie night was “Dairy Night,” in recognition of Dairy Month in Wisconsin. Visitors enjoyed milk, ice cream, root beer floats, and several types of cheese.

“Well, it’s been going on for over a hundred years and you know we used to grow up running around the bandstand and its neat to see you know the community come together and make pies for different organizations,” Brooke Stiemsma said. “And our kids are enjoying the same thing that we enjoyed years ago.”

All are welcome at Pie Socials, which happen each Tuesday evening from June-August at the downtown park and shelter.

Pie Social in Friesland on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (NBC15)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.