The heat continues...

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer begins today at 9:57 AM and it will indeed be a very summer-like day. High pressure is drifting off to the east of here and it will continue to bring sunshine and very warm temperatures to the region.

Highs will be reaching the middle and upper 80s today and tomorrow. Average highs are in the middle to upper 70s for this time of the year.

Sunshine is expected to continue through much of the remainder of the week as the weather pattern has stagnated. There is a cold front looming to the west but it is not expected to arrive until later in the weekend. Once it moves through, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s early next week.

Overall, the weekend forecast is looking pretty good. Saturday will be dry with lots of sunshine, but very warm temperatures can be expected with highs near 90 degrees. On Sunday, that cold front will be approaching and a few scattered showers/t-storms will be possible along with a temporary increase in the humidity. Cooler temperatures will move in for the early part of next week.

Today: Sunny and warm. High: 87. Wind: E 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 62. Wind: E 5-10.

Thursday: Sunny and warm. High: 87.

Friday: Sunny and warm. High: 88.

