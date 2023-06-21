Hot Start To Summer

Plenty of Sunshine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is officially here as of 9:58 this morning and summer-like temperatures are going to continue sticking around. Highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s can be expected into the weekend. Fortunately, humidity levels will remain on the lower side making it a bit more tolerable. Unfortunately, little in the way of rain in the forecast until Sunday. While most places should pick up some rain during that period, it is not going to be a drought busting scenario. Cooler temperatures with lingering showers possible into early next week.

Clear skies tonight with lows around 60. A light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny Thursday with some hazy conditions at times. Highs into the upper 80s with a light easterly wind. Mainly clear Thursday night with lows around 60. Mostly sunny Friday with a few more puffy afternoon clouds. Highs back to the upper 80s. Sticking with clear skies Friday night and a few degrees warmer into the lower 60s.

The weekend is split weather wise with hot conditions on Saturday. Highs will top out into the lower 90s. Clouds will build late in the day with an isolated shower possible. Scattered showers possible Saturday night. The best chance of storms will be Sunday keeping highs back into the 80s. Cooler temperatures with lingering showers possible into early next week.

