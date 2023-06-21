Identity of victim in Rock County crash revealed

TOWN OF AVON, Wis. (WMTV) - The name of a man who passed away following a crash in the Town of Avon was revealed Wednesday night.

According to the Rock County Medical Examiner, 54-year-old Broadhead resident Richie W. Swartwout died at a local hospital on June 16, the same day of the crash.

Swartwout was ejected from his vehicle and killed after the vehicle left the road in Avon, officials confirm.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a one-car crash just before 6 p.m. The crash was on W Avon North Townline Road.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the driver was the only person in the vehicle. He was traveling east when the vehicle left the road, went into the ditch, and overturned multiple times. The man was ejected from the vehicle.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported that Brodhead EMS brought the man to the Mercy Trauma Center in Janesville where he was pronounced dead.

