Krueger Pool open all week thanks to staffing increases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit pool is open on time and seven days a week this Summer, a stark contrast to last year’s delayed opening due to a lack of lifeguards.

“It was definitely a difficult year for us last year,” said pool manager Lindsey Hassenfelt. “It was really kind of a push to get the pool open for the community just as much as possible last Summer, and this Summer’s really big push was to get it back open to the way it used to be before covid times.”

Last year, the pool did not open until July, and then it was open just a few times each week. This year, the pool opened June 12th and is open every day of the week, with a full schedule on the pool’s website. That’s thanks to an increase in lifeguards. Hassenfelt says she was the only manager last year, and the staff held just six lifeguards. Fast forward a year, and the lifeguard staff is now doubled, and there are three managers.

“We really got on our younger age group of lifeguards and really, really stress applying for the positions here at Krueger pool,” said Hassenfelt.

She has worked at the pool since 2012 and watched the lifeguard staff change from college students to high school students, with the average age now sitting at 17. She attributes the lack of staff last year to the pandemic keeping the lifeguard classes out of the high schools.

“The pool is really dependent on our high school students right now to remain open,” said Hassenfelt.

Now staffing is back up, and director of communications for the city of Beloit Sarah Lock says this allows for a fun, safe place to play on the west side of Beloit.

“It’s a community asset to be able to have a cool place for kids to jump in, a safe place for them to hang out and play and swim with their friends,” said Lock.

Something the area does not have an abundance of at the moment.

“This is actually one of the only family areas that they have over here on the west side of Beloit. It keeps the families here that are able to come and have some extra time to out with their families in the water,” said Hassenfelt.

