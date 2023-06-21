Medical examiner identifies 20-year-old Madison man killed in weekend shooting

A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in Madison.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the 20-year-old Madison man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

The agency stated Wednesday that Nicholas Taylor-Washington died from homicidal firearm-related trauma. The medical examiner’s office finished a forensic autopsy on Monday and indicated additional testing is underway.

The Madison Police Dept. said over the weekend that it was working to determine a motive and search for suspects in the shooting. Police reported to the 600 block of E. Dayton Street just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate shots fired, MPD said. Police later confirmed a 20-year-old had died from the shooting, with the medical examiner noting Taylor-Washington died at the hospital Sunday.

MPD asked anyone with information on this shooting to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online. People can remain anonymous when sharing information.

