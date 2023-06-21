MFD: Lithium-ion batteries in trash compactor spark Madison fire

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – Old lithium-ion batteries should be recycled and not simply thrown into the garbage, the Madison Fire Department is reminding people following a Tuesday afternoon trash compactor fire.

The used batteries were determined to be the cause of the fire at a facility in the 4400 block of Robertson Road. Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the 30-cubic-yard bin as they arrived on the scene around 1 p.m.

Workers were dousing the flames with a garden hose as firefighters arrived, the MFD statement noted. The crews established an attack line between the compactor and its container to keep the fire from spreading.

An employee told firefighters the compactor only contained cardboard and pallets, the MFD report stated. However, after the blaze was put down, investigators found plastic grocery bags containing trash as well as the lithium-ion batteries, it continued, noting that some of the batteries had tape on them.

Firefighters got the fire under control before it damaged the container or the compactor, MFD stated. No injuries were reported.

MFD pointed out lithium-ion batteries should be recycled rather than simply thrown away. It recommended people take them to a trusted e-recycler or a City of Madison drop-off site.

Other recommendations highlighted by the fire department include keeping them separate from other batteries and covering their contact points with clear tape. It added that packing tape is best, but the tape needs to be clear.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Driver arrested after deadly wreck on Madison’s west side
Driver pleads guilty in deadly Madison crash involving bicyclist
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
New Madison hotel one step closer to completion
Driver pleads guilty in deadly Madison crash involving bicyclist
New Madison hotel one step closer to completion