MFD: Lithium-ion batteries in trash compactor spark Madison fire

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – Old lithium-ion batteries should be recycled and not simply thrown into the garbage, the Madison Fire Department is reminding people following a Tuesday afternoon trash compactor fire.

The used batteries were determined to be the cause of the fire at a facility in the 4400 block of Robertson Road. Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the 30-cubic-yard bin as they arrived on the scene around 1 p.m.

Workers were dousing the flames with a garden hose as firefighters arrived, the MFD statement noted. The crews established an attack line between the compactor and its container to keep the fire from spreading.

An employee told firefighters the compactor only contained cardboard and pallets, the MFD report stated. However, after the blaze was put down, investigators found plastic grocery bags containing trash as well as the lithium-ion batteries, it continued, noting that some of the batteries had tape on them.

Firefighters got the fire under control before it damaged the container or the compactor, MFD stated. No injuries were reported.

MFD pointed out lithium-ion batteries should be recycled rather than simply thrown away. It recommended people take them to a trusted e-recycler or a City of Madison drop-off site.

Other recommendations highlighted by the fire department include keeping them separate from other batteries and covering their contact points with clear tape. It added that packing tape is best, but the tape needs to be clear.

