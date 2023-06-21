Monona picks new city administrator

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Monona has turned to Green Bay to find the next person to take over day-to-day management of the city.

The city revealed Wednesday that Neil Stechschulte has been tapped as Monona’s next city administrator. His last position was serving as Green Bay’s Community and Economic Development Director.

Monona’s statement notes Stechschulte’s career has roots in the Dane Co. area. He was Director of Economic Development in Sun Prairie for 15 years, the statement noted, pointing out he was also named one of the “Top 15 Most Influential People in Greater Madison,” by Business Magazine in 2016.

He will start in Monona on July 17, the city said, noting that there will be several major initiatives waiting for him on that first day.

According to city, he will be working on the plans for the new civic and public safety building and San Damiano property, getting the city ready for a referendum next year, and implementing its diversity, equity, and diversity goals.

