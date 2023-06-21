MPD: Suspect peered into women’s stalls at Madison grocery store

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly snuck into the women’s bathroom of a grocery store on Madison’s near east side to spy on women while they were in the stalls.

The 31-year-old man was spotted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday but had left the Woodman’s Market, in the 3800 block of Milwaukee St. before officers arrived, the Madison Police Dept. reported. He was soon found in a nearby park and taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect told officers that he had done similar things previously.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on two counts each of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, among other allegations.

