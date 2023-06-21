MPD: Suspect peered into women’s stalls at Madison grocery store

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly snuck into the women’s bathroom of a grocery store on Madison’s near east side to spy on women while they were in the stalls.

The 31-year-old man was spotted shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Monday but had left the Woodman’s Market, in the 3800 block of Milwaukee St. before officers arrived, the Madison Police Dept. reported. He was soon found in a nearby park and taken into custody.

According to police, the suspect told officers that he had done similar things previously.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on two counts each of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct, among other allegations.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Wisconsin school district weighs banning ‘safe space’ signs that LGBTQ students find supportive
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on allowing pharmacists to prescribe birth control
Emmitt Bailey stands at a go-kart track in Chippewa Valley where he practices for races.
Mullet Boy returns to defend his title
FILE- Demonstrators stand outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, as the court hears arguments over...
Native American tribes say Supreme Court challenge was never just about foster kids