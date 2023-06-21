Pet of the Week: Meet Ketchup!

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - So many pets out there are still in need of a home, including Ketchup, this week’s Pet of the Week!

Korinne Pollison from the Dane County Humane Society sat down with NBC15′s Tim Elliot to introduce viewers to this special cat.

Ketchup is a 3-month-old female, domestic medium hair mix. She is known to be curious and playful.

Anyone interested in adopting Ketchup can check out her page on the shelter’s website.

