Plane crashes into minivan in Waunakee

Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash in Waunakee early Wednesday afternoon.

A Dane Co. dispatcher confirmed authorities received a call about the crash around 1: 30 p.m. Authorities did not provide the specific location of the crash.

The Waunakee Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has sent a crew to Waunakee and will continue to update this story as it develops.

