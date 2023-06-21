Plane crashes into minivan in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) – Emergency crews are responding to a reported plane crash in Waunakee early Wednesday afternoon.

A Dane Co. dispatcher confirmed authorities received a call about the crash around 1: 30 p.m. Authorities did not provide the specific location of the crash.

The Waunakee Fire Department responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News has sent a crew to Waunakee and will continue to update this story as it develops.

