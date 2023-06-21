Regional Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer officially began on Wednesday morning, which makes this weekend the first official weekend of summer! Temperatures will definitely be feeling very summer-like across the Midwest.

Southern Wisconsin

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s on Friday and Saturday. Skies will remain mostly sunny on Friday, with a few clouds beginning to build in on Saturday. Scattered showers will enter the region on Saturday night and will continue into Sunday. A few thunderstorms will be possible during the day, hopefully producing some good downpours. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Sunday, however, humidity levels will be muggy side.

Northeastern Wisconsin

Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s for most inland communities on Friday and Saturday, with mid and upper 70s closer to the lakeshore. Mainly sunny skies will start off the weekend.

A few showers could move in Saturday night, but most will likely hold off until Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms look likely on Sunday, with temperatures a bit cooler.

Northwestern Wisconsin & Eastern Minnesota

80s and some low 90s on Friday and Saturday. Most locations will begin to see a bit more cloudcover on Friday as a cold front approaches.

That front will sweep through on Saturday, bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Dew points will be on the rise Saturday afternoon into Sunday as the rain moves through. Scattered showers will linger into Sunday, with temperatures significantly cooler.

Eastern Iowa & Northern Illinois

Temperatures will be quite warm on Friday and Saturday: highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Highs will be cooler along the lakeshore. Sunshine on Friday with a few additional clouds on Saturday.

Isolated showers could begin Saturday night, becoming scattered through Sunday morning and afternoon. Highs on Sunday will still be plenty warm in the mid-80s. The cooler air behind the frontal boundary will begin to move in Sunday night into Monday.

