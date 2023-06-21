Suspect accused of attacking woman at her Madison home

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly attacked a woman during an overnight confrontation at her Madison home on Wednesday, the police department reported.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the man got upset after he was invited to her home, in the 3700 block of Packers Ave. The victim reached out to a friend who came over to help, the report continued.

When the friend arrived, the suspect knocked her phone out of her hand to prevent the friend from calling 911, MPD stated. Then, when the victim dialed 911, the man allegedly snatched her phone and hurled it across the street.

The victim, though, had already made the call.

While he got ahold of the phone before she could say anything, officers were dispatched to the scene, police said. They arrived around 1:30 a.m. by which time the suspect already left.

MPD added its investigation is still ongoing. Investigators noted that they have probable cause to book him for disorderly conduct and battery.

