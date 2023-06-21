Suspect allegedly tried attacking customers, workers at Madison restaurant

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – A man was allegedly yelling at and trying to attack both customers and employees at a downtown Madison restaurant late Monday night.

According to the Madison Police Department report, one of the employees managed to get the 30-year-old suspect out of the business, as police were notified.

Officers responded to the scene, in the 200 block of King St., shortly after 11:30 p.m. and took him into custody. By that time, he had also damaged the restaurant’s door.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on three counts of disorderly conduct, as well as criminal damage to property and threats to law enforcement.

