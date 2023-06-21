Suspect shouted obscenities, exposed himself outside Madison home

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) – A Madison man could not get to sleep early Wednesday morning because someone was standing outside his home shouting and swearing, the police department reported.

Officers responded to his building, in the 500 block of W. Dayton Ave., around 4:20 a.m. where they found the 48-year-old suspect, the Madison Police Dept. report stated.

The suspect is also accused of exposing himself during his tirade.

He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.

