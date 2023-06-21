Victims of home invasion share terrifying experience

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The family of the Town of Middleton home invasion recount their traumatic Saturday morning.

They feel unsafe in their own home. The family says they are sensitive to hearing a door knock or a bell ring. They want to warn others this can happen anywhere. The family’s names will not be used in this story.

Around 5 a.m., the family woke up to people trying to get into their home The wife ran and pushed her weight against their mudroom door that did not have a lock to prevent the intruders from coming inside.

“That’s what I thought at the moment because I thought as soon as they’re in it’s done,” the wife said.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office say the suspects arrived in a stolen 2023 Hyundai Elantra. They took the garage opener from the family’s car, which was sitting unlocked in the driveway and tried to get inside.

“I saw a car running with the doors open parked right outside the driveway,” the husband said.

Her husband tried to get three suspects out of their garage by running out the front door and yelling but that’s when things took a turn.

“He pointed the gun at me, that is when I took cover and he fired two shots at me and that when they sped off,” the husband said.

He took cover behind this tree. The bullets narrowly missing him and leaving scars on the side of their home.

“It is so easy to get guns, that is another thing that scares me,” the wife said. “You think you should also have a gun but is that going to stop them?”

The parents were not the only victims of this home invasion. Their kids say they now feel unsafe.

Footage of suspects allegedly involved in a Middleton home invasion on July 17. (Dane County Sheriff's Office)

“As a teenager, you spend most of your time at school and at home,” the daughter said. “At least I had my home, but now that has been taken away from me.”

By sharing their story, they hope others place extra safety precautions.

“I think only they can help themselves. Be vigilant, be safe, trust is something that needs to be earned. If you see something, say something,” the husband said.

Anyone with footage or knowledge about the incident is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.