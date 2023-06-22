16-year-old killed in Rock Co. dirt bike crash

TOWN OF BRADFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy from Darien was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday while riding a dirt bike through the entrance to Carver-Roehl County Park in the Town of Bradford.

The Rock County Sheriff’s department says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. as the semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by a 74-year-old Janesville man, was passing past the entrance of the park.

The semi was heading northbound on South Carvers Rock Road when the teen struck the passenger side of the truck exiting the park.

Fire and EMS responders from Clinton and Beloit attempted to save the boys life but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the 16-year-old’s name may be released at a later date by the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

