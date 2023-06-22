16-year-old killed in Rock Co. dirt bike crash

(AP)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF BRADFORD, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy from Darien was killed in a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday while riding a dirt bike through the entrance to Carver-Roehl County Park in the Town of Bradford.

The Rock County Sheriff’s department says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. as the semi pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by a 74-year-old Janesville man, was passing past the entrance of the park.

The semi was heading northbound on South Carvers Rock Road when the teen struck the passenger side of the truck exiting the park.

Fire and EMS responders from Clinton and Beloit attempted to save the boys life but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the 16-year-old’s name may be released at a later date by the Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

“Strick9” named after American Family Insurance Championship Champion and Host
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Steve Stricker hits an approach shot on the second hole during the final round of a Champions...
“Strick9” named after American Family Insurance Championship Champion and Host
95 ‘at-risk’ teens struggling in high school graduate from Wis. Challenge Academy