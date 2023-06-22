Badgers to train at UW-Platteville during first week of fall camp

This will be the Badgers first time to hold practice at UW-Platteville.
Wisconsin Badgers to train at UW-Platteville for the first week of fall camp, August 1-8.
Wisconsin Badgers to train at UW-Platteville for the first week of fall camp, August 1-8.(UW Athletic Department and UW-Platteville Athletic Department.)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin football will hold their first week of football training camp on the UW-Platteville campus.

The Badgers will be in Platteville August 1-8 for closed practices, meetings, meals and other team bonding experiences.

“We are extremely grateful to partner with UW-Platteville on this opportunity,” UW Head Football Coach Luke Fickell said. “This is a tremendous way for our team to start fall camp and focus on coming together as a group both on and off the field. I think it will greatly benefit us as we prepare for the season.”

The Pioneers also welcomed the Chicago Bears and served as their summer training camp home for 18 years (1984-2002). UW-Platteville’s Ralph E. Davis Pioneer Stadium has a capacity of 10,000 and features a ProGrass in-fill surface, a 25-foot-wide Daktronics video scoreboard and a 90-person press box.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Badgers to the UW-Platteville campus for their pre-season training camp,” Assistant Chancellor Kristina Navarro said. “We have a longstanding tradition of supporting football training camps with the Chicago Bears. It is a point of pride for all on campus to provide this type of transformational experience to athletes. As a Badger alum and former employee, it was extremely important to me to provide an opportunity Badger student-athletes will remember when Coach Fickell and Greg Gillum reached out. Chancellor Tammy Evetovich, Head Coach Ryan Munz and I are excited to welcome the Badgers to our first-class dining facilities, residence halls and athletics facilities during their closed practice sessions.”

