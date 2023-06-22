Bullet found in window of Madison home after shots fired report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A bullet was found in the window of a bedroom where two children were sleeping late Wednesday night, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its statement, three children, in all, and a woman were in the house at the time the shots went off and there was property damage, but no injuries were reported.

Officers found the stray bullet after they responded around 10:15 p.m. to reports of gunfire in the 5200 block of Ridge Oak Drive, on Madison’s east side. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

MPD’s Violent Crime Unit has taken the lead in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Dept. at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com.

