Department of Children and Families Secretary visit highlights access to childcare issues

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Children and Families Secretary visited DeForest Thursday to discuss affordability and access to quality childcare.

Secretary Emilie Amundson met with the staff and parents at the Yahara River Learning Center and got a tour of the facility.

Amundson said while she regularly does visits, this week she felt it was particularly important. The Wisconsin Joint Finance Committee voted recently on funding for the Childcare Counts Program.

“I think when we have strong childcare options in communities, we have strong communities,” Amundson said. “We have strong infrastructure, we have strong workforce. So, that’s really the message going forward and it’s back to square one on building that coalition on that group of lawmakers that’s going to help make this happen.”

Amundson said the childcare industry was struggling even pre-pandemic, and she will continue to fight for more long-term sustainable funding for childcare centers across the state.

