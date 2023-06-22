Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly two weeks into the search for missing 13-year-old James Yoblonski, Devil’s Lake State Park hikers are worried about his safety.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office started searching the Baraboo Bluffs on Monday, June 12, 2023 and still haven’t located the Reedsburg teenager.

Lt. Steven Schram sent NBC15 News the following statement on Thursday: “We have received several tips since our request went out and have detectives working to check into each of those as they come in. [We] continue to have resources ready to respond should one of the tips lead to verifiable information.”

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski. (Scott Steinhorst | Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

Investigators believe Yoblonki is trying to live as a survivalist in the remote area.

Bethany Buenning is an avid Devil’s Lake hiker and high school teacher from Lodi who said she’s worried about Yoblonski’s safety.

”I know kids and that makes me really nervous. Especially because most kids are so dependent on their cell phones,” she said. “You have to really watch what you’re doing because there are so many huge boulders.”

Kathy Schultz started hiking the area in the 80s and said even the mapped out trails are tough to trek, let alone surviving off the grid.

”It would be very easy to get lost in the rocks and come to unexpected areas where you would not know what the terrain would be past the next group of rocks,” she said.

Both Schultz and Buenning said their main hope is that Yoblonski is found alive and safe.

NBC15 News reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to see if they want Devil’s Lake hikers or campers to take any extra precautions over the weekend and they declined to comment.

A WDNR spokesperson deferred questions to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, who previously stated that Yoblonski could have a gun with him, but they do not believe he is a threat to the public.

Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old (Marcus Aarsvold)

