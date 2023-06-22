Family of four displaced after Madison house fire

The Madison Fire Department rescued a family of four and their six chickens after their house...
The Madison Fire Department rescued a family of four and their six chickens after their house on the 2600 block of Badger Lane went up in flames Wednesday afternoon.(Madison Fire Department)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is displaced after their home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to the Madison Fire Department, officials were dispatched to the 2600 block of Badger Lane at 3:30 p.m. after callers reported thick black smoke.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the inside quickly, but they said that some hotspots in the ceiling and attic lingered.

Officials have not determined the fire’s cause but noted that a wood pile was outside the house. Firefighters prevented rekindling by pouring water and foam on the house and wood pile until the hot spots faded.

The fire department said all occupants escaped uninjured, and six chickens were also safely rescued. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to fire officials.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimates.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Monona picks new city administrator
Madison residents celebrate day dedicated to music
Swimming pool
Health experts emphasize safety when taking advantage of high temperatures
95 ‘at risk’ teens struggling in high school graduate from Challenge Academy