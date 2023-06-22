Family of four displaced after Madison house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is displaced after their home went up in flames Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

According to the Madison Fire Department, officials were dispatched to the 2600 block of Badger Lane at 3:30 p.m. after callers reported thick black smoke.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the inside quickly, but they said that some hotspots in the ceiling and attic lingered.

Officials have not determined the fire’s cause but noted that a wood pile was outside the house. Firefighters prevented rekindling by pouring water and foam on the house and wood pile until the hot spots faded.

The fire department said all occupants escaped uninjured, and six chickens were also safely rescued. The American Red Cross is assisting the family, according to fire officials.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire and damage estimates.

