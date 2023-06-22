Health experts emphasize safety when taking advantage of high temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With temperatures pushing above 90 degrees this week, SSM Health Physicians are encouraging people to stay safe during summer activities.

Officials warn of early signs of heat exhaustion, which can include cramps, weakness, headaches and nausea. Signs of heat stroke can be more severe, which include vision changes, feeling confused and dizziness.

Experts emphasize being smart when heading outdoors for extended periods of time.

“Ideally you’re thinking before you even go out you’re going to be outside the next day, you’re going to make a plan and say I’m going to try and avoid the hottest period of the day that 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Dr. Michael Halberg from SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital said.

More information on staying safe this summer can be found on SSM Health’s website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.