Hot End To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hazy and hot conditions to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Poor air quality will remain as temperatures top out around 90 degrees. Fortunately, low humidity levels continue to be around with the dry conditions. Speaking of dry conditions, the latest drought monitor is out, and it is showing worsening conditions across the state and locally where severe drought conditions have developed. We are tracking beneficial rainfall from late this weekend into early next week where a half to one inch of rain is possible. While not drought busting, it will be a help to the area.

Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper 50s. A light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies on Friday and hot. High temperatures around 90 degrees with a light northwesterly wind. Mostly clear Friday night with lows to the lower 60s. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and continued warm with highs into the lower 90s. Increasing cloud Saturday night with scattered storms moving in late. Lows into the middle 60s.

Periods of showers and storms are likely both Sunday and Monday. While not a complete washout, there will be times that outdoor plans will be impacted and keeping a close eye on the forecast will be a good idea. At this point, no severe weather is anticipated. Wet weather will start to move out Monday night and into Tuesday. We will get into a nice stretch of weather for the middle of the week with cooler temperatures. Another chance of storms returns by late next week.

