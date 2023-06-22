Hot End To Week

90 Degree Temperatures Likely
Rain is needed.
Rain is needed.(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Poor Air Quality
  • Low Humidity
  • Weekend Storm Chances
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The hazy and hot conditions to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Poor air quality will remain as temperatures top out around 90 degrees. Fortunately, low humidity levels continue to be around with the dry conditions. Speaking of dry conditions, the latest drought monitor is out, and it is showing worsening conditions across the state and locally where severe drought conditions have developed. We are tracking beneficial rainfall from late this weekend into early next week where a half to one inch of rain is possible. While not drought busting, it will be a help to the area.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear skies tonight with lows into the upper 50s. A light easterly wind of 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny skies on Friday and hot. High temperatures around 90 degrees with a light northwesterly wind. Mostly clear Friday night with lows to the lower 60s. Partly to mostly sunny Saturday and continued warm with highs into the lower 90s. Increasing cloud Saturday night with scattered storms moving in late. Lows into the middle 60s.

Looking Ahead...

Periods of showers and storms are likely both Sunday and Monday. While not a complete washout, there will be times that outdoor plans will be impacted and keeping a close eye on the forecast will be a good idea. At this point, no severe weather is anticipated. Wet weather will start to move out Monday night and into Tuesday. We will get into a nice stretch of weather for the middle of the week with cooler temperatures. Another chance of storms returns by late next week.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
Emergency crews respond to a plane crash in a Waunakee neighborhood, on June 21, 2023.
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Sunny and Warm Weather Continues
Highs today will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunny and Warm Weather Continues
Over 15 hours of daylight.
Hot Start To Summer
Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s today.
The heat continues...