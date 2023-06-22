How to save on energy costs over the summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wednesday was the official first day of summer, but Wisconsin has been seeing signs of summer with hot weather for a while, and it is starting to feel uncomfortable with rising humidity levels too.

With those hot temperatures, Alliant Energy wants to remind its customers about ways to keep homes cool while also conserving energy as much as possible.

So before running the air conditioning, consider taking simple steps to cool a home in other ways.

“That includes simple things, keeping the shades closed during the day, making sure your A/C filter has been cleared out and replaced... so those steps can really help to reduce some of those energy costs,” Alliant Energy Spokesperson Tony Palese explained.

Palese added that if you’re away from home and can set the thermostat to a higher temperature, that can save on energy costs.

For more energy-saving tips, go to alliantenergy.com/summerbills.

