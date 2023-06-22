Madison Area Parade of Homes underway

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Madison Area Parade of Homes is underway and community members are invited to check-out the 26 homes featured in this year’s parade route.

Hosted by the Madison Area Home Builders Association, the 2023 lineup includes parade-site and scattered-site homes. Parade-site homes are located next to each other in two neighborhoods: Arboretum Village in Waunakee and Windsor Gardens in Windsor.

The scattered-site homes are individually located in distinct neighborhoods across the capital region.

Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design and technology trends, the Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations over the course of ten days.

The 2023 route includes everything from starter homes to multi-million dollar builds. A majority of Parade homes are custom built and open exclusively during the POH.

The Parade of Homes will be open daily through Sunday June 25. Parade hours are Monday through Friday 4p.m. to 8p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11a.m. to 5p.m.

Tickets run $15, for seniors and children admission is $5.

To purchase online see here. Tickets will be also be available via cash or credit card at the Parade entry point of the two featured neighborhoods during open hours, and via cash only at any scattered-site home. Tickets allow for one-time entry into the 26 featured Parade homes.

Jeff Grundahl with Brio Home Designs and Justin Segersten with Victory Stone Builders join The Morning Show Thursday to walk us through their featured homes.

