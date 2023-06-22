Madison firefighters free dog who was too determined to catch a critter

(WMTV)
(WMTV)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – “If at first you don’t succeed; try, try again,” is typically good advice.

However, one dog in Madison probably should have learned her lesson and given up Wednesday after she got her head stuck between two large rocks and needed firefighters to come free her.

According to the Madison Fire Department, one of its ladder companies was called shortly before 8 p.m. to the 7800 block of Big Sky Drive because the determined pup’s head was stuck in a retaining wall. MPD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster explained firefighters figured she was trapped as the result of “her overzealous attempt to catch the critter” she was chasing.

A firefighter grabbed a long pry bar and lifted one of the rocks far enough that the dog was able to escape. But, that critter (MFD didn’t say what it was) had not escaped yet – at least as far as the now-free canine was concerned.

She dove straight back toward that same spot where she had just been stuck. This time, she did not make it and the owner swept her away from the location so she could not try, try again.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

