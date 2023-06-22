Madison residents celebrate day dedicated to music

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music “performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone.” It’s a celebration of the summer solstice and the longest day of the year with a citywide day of music.

Make Music Madison is open to music makers of all ages, skill levels and musical persuasions.

This year, there are people performing at over 100 locations across Madison. One of them is at 217 Division St., which hosts a 24-hour concert that started at midnight Wednesday and goes through midnight Thursday.

“I love the idea of taking music and light in the darker spaces of our lives, like the one we’re trying to get out of right now,” 217 Division St. homeowner Jane Schroeder said.

Make Music Madison started back in 2013 and is part of the larger Make Music Day, an international music day celebrated in more than a thousand cities around the world.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Officials find potential clues during search for missing 13-year-old in Baraboo Bluffs
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
At least one dead in Watertown plane crash
Emergency crews responded to a plane crash at Brandt/Quirk Park, on June 14, 2023.
Names of two people dead in Watertown plane crash confirmed
A 20-year-old man died in the hospital after being shot on the 600 block of E Dayton St in...
20-year-old dead in shooting, MPD looking for motive and suspect
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.

Latest News

Monona picks new city administrator
Swimming pool
Health experts emphasize safety when taking advantage of high temperatures
The Madison Fire Department rescued a family of four and their six chickens after their house...
Family of four displaced after Madison house fire
95 ‘at risk’ teens struggling in high school graduate from Challenge Academy