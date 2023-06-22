Madison residents celebrate day dedicated to music

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Music “performed by anyone, enjoyed by everyone.” It’s a celebration of the summer solstice and the longest day of the year with a citywide day of music.

Make Music Madison is open to music makers of all ages, skill levels and musical persuasions.

This year, there are people performing at over 100 locations across Madison. One of them is at 217 Division St., which hosts a 24-hour concert that started at midnight Wednesday and goes through midnight Thursday.

“I love the idea of taking music and light in the darker spaces of our lives, like the one we’re trying to get out of right now,” 217 Division St. homeowner Jane Schroeder said.

Make Music Madison started back in 2013 and is part of the larger Make Music Day, an international music day celebrated in more than a thousand cities around the world.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.