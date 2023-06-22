MCM CEO speaks on Final American Girl Benefit Sale this weekend

Madison Children’s Museum President and CEO Deb Gilpin spoke with NBC15’s Tim Elliott on how to prepare for the upcoming American Girl Benefit Sale.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Children’s Museum President and CEO Deb Gilpin spoke with NBC15′s Tim Elliott on how to prepare for the upcoming American Girl Benefit Sale.

This year marks the last year for the sale, which Gilpin described as “the end of an era,” so she encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity before it’s gone.

The sale is returning to an in-person format Saturday and Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center, and Gilpin says it’s their first time at a professional venue.

MCM has been offering the benefit sale for 37 years all in the name of benefiting children’s charities.

“It’s resources that all of our organizations use to best serve children in arts and culture, environmental, it’s a wide range,” Gilpin explained. “And it’s distributed both to the museum, who produces the event and pays for the expenses, but then to the American Girl Fund for Children which … typically about 20 organizations get those funds.”

Gilpin says over 4,000 tickets have already been sold.

Advance ticket sales close Thursday night. Walkup tickets will be available at the door for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. Get tickets at BenefitSale.info

