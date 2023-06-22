Middleton business looking forward to downtown construction completion

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A construction project has taken over downtown Middleton for the last few months, which can cause headaches for drivers and pedestrians. But the Downtown Middleton Business Association says the project hasn’t been too hard on businesses thanks to support from the community.

“For the most part we’ve seen great support from the community, from people continuing to come out and try to support the businesses,” Andrea Van Nest, President of the Downtown Middleton Business Association, said. “The city has done a fantastic job of trying to keep the streets open to the extent that they can particularly on evenings and weekends.”

Since early April, it hasn’t been easy to get around downtown because of the construction project that was slated to take place in 2019 before the pandemic hit. The project is replacing curbs and gutters, resurfacing roads and landscaping.

Over 50 locally-owned businesses are in the multiple-block radius, from restaurants to retail shops and gyms.

Van Nest is also the co-owner of Longtable Beer Cafe on Hubbard Ave.

“As a business owner, we are just always grateful for local support. We do love summer at Longtable. We’ve got our patio, we have the garage doors that open to Stone Horse Green for all of the great programming,” she said. “Different businesses have felt different degrees of disruption at different points in time.”

Parking has been the biggest obstacle as street parking has been limited but free off-street parking has been available.

The construction should be completed at the end of July.

