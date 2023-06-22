Milwaukee police arrest 15-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that injured 6

Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in...
Milwaukee police investigate a shooting along North King Drive near Locust Street, in Milwaukee, Monday, June 19, 2023. At least six people were shot around where Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to Milwaukee police and fire officials. (Bill Glauber/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy they now believe was the lone gunman in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration that left six people wounded, Milwaukee police said Thursday.

The boy is the third person arrested in the shooting Monday outside the Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ. Police provided no information about the 15-year-old suspect, including why they now believe he was the lone shooter.

Two males ages 17 and 19 were arrested after the shooting, police said. Both of them had been shot. Police previously believed one of them had fired a weapon, but clarified Thursday that this is no longer the case.

The other four people who were wounded were girls or women ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old, police said. All six shooting victims were expected to survive.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between young women outside the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

