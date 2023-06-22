MPD: No one in custody after man was shot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating after a man was shot at 12:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Madison Police officers were called out to a report of a person who had been shot on the 2300 block of Allied Drive.

There, officers found a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim and the suspect had a brief encounter, which then led to gunfire.

Right now, no one is in custody. Officials say more information will be released when it is available.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.