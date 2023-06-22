MPD: No one in custody after man was shot

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating after a man was shot at 12:28 a.m. on Thursday.

Madison Police officers were called out to a report of a person who had been shot on the 2300 block of Allied Drive.

There, officers found a man in his 20′s with a gunshot wound, who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim and the suspect had a brief encounter, which then led to gunfire.

Right now, no one is in custody. Officials say more information will be released when it is available.

