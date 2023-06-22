Savage expected to change plea in court hearing

Gabriel Savage
Gabriel Savage(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of multiple counts of attempted homicide after he allegedly had written he planned to kill a former classmate, her family, and himself, is returning to a Dane Co. courtroom on Thursday.

Court records indicate Gabriel Savage filed to change his plea from not guilty. The document, which was filed in early April, shows he plans to switch it to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Savage, 20, faces four attempted homicide counts, as well as two attempted sexual assault-related charges.

Currently, his trial is set to begin in mid-August.

In the April arrest, the DeForest Police Dept. accused Savage of plotting to kidnap a former classmate with whom he was infatuated. The criminal complaint in that case reported Savage had nearly 300 rounds of ammunition and an AR-15-style rifle with him when a DeForest police officer found him parked near where she was staying.

Police also received information during its April investigation that Savage had allegedly threatened a mass school shooting in 2018.

