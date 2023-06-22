“Strick9” named after American Family Insurance Championship Champion and Host

It’s been quite a month for Steve Stricker. Besides winning the American Family Insurance Championship on June 11th, Stricker now has a beer named after him.
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been quite a month for Steve Stricker. Besides winning the American Family Insurance Championship on June 11th, the Madison tour pro now has a beer named after him.

“District 1 opened up about three years ago. We knew the U.S. Senior Open was coming into town and we wanted to see if we could couple it with a golfer Steve is from Wisconsin so that worked out good starting point,” said District 1 Brewing Company Co-Owner Dr. Mike Sheehan

“They reached out to us last year. It took a few months to kind of come up with something, they gave me three choices,” Stricker said. “I told him what I like it, so we picked one out and we had a name there are people that call me Strick 9.  I mean that strychnine will kill you but it’s alcohol so it’s tastes good,” he added.

Dr. Sheehan explained what the Strick9 Pils tastes like, saying “it looks like a Budweiser or a Molson or something like that but it taste a lot better and more of a craft beer experience.”

Proceeds benefit the Stricker Foundation.

